Nash County school board to discuss mask mandate

A student wears a mask in class.
A student wears a mask in class.(25 News / Heart of Illinois ABC)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 7:42 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Nash County school board will meet Monday to vote on the district’s mask mandate.

Masks are currently required in Nash County. State health officials say in the last two weeks, Nash County has had over 700 cases.

The school board meeting is open to the public both in person and online, but capacity is limited.

The meeting starts at 5 p.m. at the Nash County Public School’s central office. To stream the meeting, go to the district’s YouTube channel.

