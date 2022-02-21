Advertisement

Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Stray showes today; Warmer work week

The southerly winds to start the week will help send temperatures well above average over the next five days
First Alert Forecast For February 21, 2022
By Phillip Williams
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 6:30 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A weak trough of low pressure is crossing Eastern North Carolina today. There is just enough moisture for a few passing showers. Any shower will not last long. Showers will move from southwest to northeast. Highs today will warm up well into the 60s.

Strengthening high pressure off the southeast coast will bring a warming south wind, along with a few rain chances this week. Highs will climb from the mid and upper 60s on Presidents Day to the low 80s by Friday. Normal highs this time of year are in the upper 50s for most, and we will be surpassing that range by a wide margin most days. Our overnight lows will be closer to our average highs than our actual highs. Freezing temps aren’t likely again until next week.

With the building warmth will come increasing moisture and some rain chances. We are still monitoring moderate drought conditions in parts of Onslow, Duplin and Pender counties. Scattered showers will arrive Wednesday afternoon as a weakening cold front approaches from the northwest. Rainfall totals for this round of showers will be near or less than 0.2″. A return to northeast winds on Thursday will bring temps back down to the 60s for highs before a return to south winds lifts us to the low 80s Friday.

Presidents Day

Partly sunny and mild with a few stray showers. High of 68. Wind: S 4-8.

Tuesday

Partly cloudy, breezy and warm. High of 73. Wind: S 10-15.

Wednesday

Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. High of 78. Wind: W-NW 10-20. Rain chance: 30%.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Noah Stryon
Funeral arrangements for one of four teenagers killed in plane crash
Large woods fire in Duplin Co contained, multiple crews responded
Legacy at Fire Tower apartments
Greenville renter says she’s being forced to move out because she used state COVID-19 funding
Empty chairs pay tribute to plane crash victims.
Empty chairs at empty tables: plane victims honored at banquet
NC State graduate killed near campus

Latest News

The shooting happened in front of G’s Barber Shop on Henderson Drive around 2:00 p.m. Saturday.
Jacksonville police looking for man and car after shooting outside barbershop
NC State campus
NC State removes “Dixie” from alma mater
A construction vehicle stolen out of Lancaster, S.C. was driven into the woods following a...
Driver steals dump truck and leads police on chase through Mecklenburg County, search underway
NC State graduate killed near campus
NC State graduate killed near campus