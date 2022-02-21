Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Stray showes today; Warmer work week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A weak trough of low pressure is crossing Eastern North Carolina today. There is just enough moisture for a few passing showers. Any shower will not last long. Showers will move from southwest to northeast. Highs today will warm up well into the 60s.

Strengthening high pressure off the southeast coast will bring a warming south wind, along with a few rain chances this week. Highs will climb from the mid and upper 60s on Presidents Day to the low 80s by Friday. Normal highs this time of year are in the upper 50s for most, and we will be surpassing that range by a wide margin most days. Our overnight lows will be closer to our average highs than our actual highs. Freezing temps aren’t likely again until next week.

With the building warmth will come increasing moisture and some rain chances. We are still monitoring moderate drought conditions in parts of Onslow, Duplin and Pender counties. Scattered showers will arrive Wednesday afternoon as a weakening cold front approaches from the northwest. Rainfall totals for this round of showers will be near or less than 0.2″. A return to northeast winds on Thursday will bring temps back down to the 60s for highs before a return to south winds lifts us to the low 80s Friday.

Presidents Day

Partly sunny and mild with a few stray showers. High of 68. Wind: S 4-8.

Tuesday

Partly cloudy, breezy and warm. High of 73. Wind: S 10-15.

Wednesday

Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. High of 78. Wind: W-NW 10-20. Rain chance: 30%.

