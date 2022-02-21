Jacksonville police looking for man and car after shooting outside barbershop

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Jacksonville are looking for a man and a car after a shooting in front of a barbershop two days ago.

The shooting happened in front of G’s Barber Shop on Henderson Drive around 2:00 p.m. Saturday.

Police said they learned a fight happened in front of the business and there was an exchange of gunfire between the barbershop owner and another man.

The man left in a vehicle and no one was injured, according to police.

Police released surveillance photos of a man and a vehicle that was in the area at the time. If you can help, call Jacksonville police at 910-938-6520 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

