Halifax County road closed for maintenance

HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A lane will be closed for maintenance in Halifax County.

The Department of Transportation says the right lane of I-95 S will be closed starting one mile before Exit 168 near NC-903 just south of Roanoke Rapids will be closed for maintenance.

The road work will begin at 7:30 a.m. and end around 5 p.m. Drivers should use caution in the area in the meantime.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.