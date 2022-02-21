Advertisement

Halifax County road closed for maintenance

(Source: WALB)
(Source: WALB)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 8:14 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A lane will be closed for maintenance in Halifax County.

The Department of Transportation says the right lane of I-95 S will be closed starting one mile before Exit 168 near NC-903 just south of Roanoke Rapids will be closed for maintenance.

The road work will begin at 7:30 a.m. and end around 5 p.m. Drivers should use caution in the area in the meantime.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Noah Stryon
Funeral arrangements for one of four teenagers killed in plane crash
Large woods fire in Duplin Co contained, multiple crews responded
Legacy at Fire Tower apartments
Greenville renter says she’s being forced to move out because she used state COVID-19 funding
Empty chairs pay tribute to plane crash victims.
Empty chairs at empty tables: plane victims honored at banquet
NC State graduate killed near campus

Latest News

NC State graduate killed near campus
NC State graduate killed near campus
Firefighters monitoring hotspots in Duplin County woods fire
A student wears a mask in class.
Nash County school board to discuss mask mandate
Tyler
Wild horse on the Outer Banks euthanized