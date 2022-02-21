Advertisement

Firefighters monitoring hotspots in Duplin County woods fire

Large woods fire in Duplin Co contained, multiple crews responded
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 8:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Firefighters are continuing to monitor hot spots Monday morning in a large woods fire.

Several Duplin, Wayne, and Lenoir County fire departments, as well as the North Carolina Forest Service, fought a large woods fire in the Pleasant Grove community on Sunday.

According to Duplin County Emergency Management, the fire was in the area of Alum Springs Road and Red Hill Road.

The fire spread across approximately 70 acres of woods. The cause is unknown and under investigation by the NC Forest Service.

First responders and emergency crews started fighting the fire at approximately 3:00 p.m. Control and containment was reached around 7:00 p.m.

The NC Forest Service will remain at the scene and in the surrounding area overnight and in the coming days to monitor hot spots.

No injuries were reported and no structures were involved in the fire.

Also on the scene were supporting agencies including Duplin County Emergency Management and Fire Marshall’s Office, Duplin County Emergency Medical Services and the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials requested that the public stay away from and avoid traveling through the area because of the large presence of emergency responders and heavy smoke.

Duplin County Emergency Management says smoke could linger for several days from this fire. Residents were told to expect low flying aircraft assisting the firefighting operation.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Noah Stryon
Funeral arrangements for one of four teenagers killed in plane crash
Large woods fire in Duplin Co contained, multiple crews responded
Legacy at Fire Tower apartments
Greenville renter says she’s being forced to move out because she used state COVID-19 funding
Empty chairs pay tribute to plane crash victims.
Empty chairs at empty tables: plane victims honored at banquet
NC State graduate killed near campus

Latest News

NC State graduate killed near campus
NC State graduate killed near campus
(Source: WALB)
Halifax County road closed for maintenance
A student wears a mask in class.
Nash County school board to discuss mask mandate
Tyler
Wild horse on the Outer Banks euthanized