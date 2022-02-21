Firefighters monitoring hotspots in Duplin County woods fire

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Firefighters are continuing to monitor hot spots Monday morning in a large woods fire.

Several Duplin, Wayne, and Lenoir County fire departments, as well as the North Carolina Forest Service, fought a large woods fire in the Pleasant Grove community on Sunday.

According to Duplin County Emergency Management, the fire was in the area of Alum Springs Road and Red Hill Road.

The fire spread across approximately 70 acres of woods. The cause is unknown and under investigation by the NC Forest Service.

First responders and emergency crews started fighting the fire at approximately 3:00 p.m. Control and containment was reached around 7:00 p.m.

The NC Forest Service will remain at the scene and in the surrounding area overnight and in the coming days to monitor hot spots.

No injuries were reported and no structures were involved in the fire.

Also on the scene were supporting agencies including Duplin County Emergency Management and Fire Marshall’s Office, Duplin County Emergency Medical Services and the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials requested that the public stay away from and avoid traveling through the area because of the large presence of emergency responders and heavy smoke.

Duplin County Emergency Management says smoke could linger for several days from this fire. Residents were told to expect low flying aircraft assisting the firefighting operation.

