Advertisement

ECU men’s basketball falls on shot at the horn at UCF

UCF 69, ECU 66
ECU men’s basketball
ECU men’s basketball
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 7:42 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - Darin Green Jr. scored 19 points and made a 3-pointer as time expired to lift Central Florida to a 69-66 win over East Carolina.

With 2.3 seconds remaining, Green caught an inbounds pass and launched from near the left baseline, the ball passing through the net as time expired.

Tristen Newton led East Carolina with 19 points.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Legacy at Fire Tower apartments
Greenville renter says she’s being forced to move out because she used state COVID-19 funding
NC State graduate killed near campus
Candlelight vigil for Brandon Hardy
Candlelight vigil held for Brandon Hardy
Accidental shooting sends teenager to the hospital
Empty chairs pay tribute to plane crash victims.
Empty chairs at empty tables: plane victims honored at banquet

Latest News

Austin Cindric celebrates on top of his car after winning the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race...
Cindric wins the Dayton 500
ECU baseball swept by Bryant in opening series
ECU baseball drops series finale to Bryant, swept opening weekend
Carolina Hurricanes
Hurricanes grab sole possession of first place in their division with win over Pittsburgh
After walk-off homer taken away for time called, ECU baseball falls in extras