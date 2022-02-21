ECU men’s basketball falls on shot at the horn at UCF

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - Darin Green Jr. scored 19 points and made a 3-pointer as time expired to lift Central Florida to a 69-66 win over East Carolina.

With 2.3 seconds remaining, Green caught an inbounds pass and launched from near the left baseline, the ball passing through the net as time expired.

Tristen Newton led East Carolina with 19 points.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.