ECU baseball drops series finale to Bryant, swept opening weekend

BRYANT 4, ECU 3

“They came in here like they had nothing to lose and we had a target on our back. They were hitting the bullseye every time,” says ECU infielder Zach Agnos, “We should expect that from everybody.”

“The attention to detail, at times, on this team has been lacking. Not one player on this team has ever lost one. They just think you show up and win when you put on the purple and gold,” says ECU head baseball coach Cliff Godwin, “It is what it is. Not the first time we’ve ever been swept at home here at East Carolina since I’ve been the head coach and probably won’t be the last. So, the sun’s going to come up tomorrow and we will get better. “

Godwin said ace pitcher Carson Whisenhunt, who was held out this weekend for violating a team rule, will not pitch against Campbell nor North Carolina this week.

