Advertisement

ECU baseball drops series finale to Bryant, swept opening weekend

Bryant 4, #10 ECU 3
ECU baseball swept by Bryant in opening series
ECU baseball swept by Bryant in opening series(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 7:37 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - NCAA BASEBALL

BRYANT 4, ECU 3

“They came in here like they had nothing to lose and we had a target on our back. They were hitting the bullseye every time,” says ECU infielder Zach Agnos, “We should expect that from everybody.”

“The attention to detail, at times, on this team has been lacking. Not one player on this team has ever lost one. They just think you show up and win when you put on the purple and gold,” says ECU head baseball coach Cliff Godwin, “It is what it is. Not the first time we’ve ever been swept at home here at East Carolina since I’ve been the head coach and probably won’t be the last. So, the sun’s going to come up tomorrow and we will get better. “

Godwin said ace pitcher Carson Whisenhunt, who was held out this weekend for violating a team rule, will not pitch against Campbell nor North Carolina this week.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Legacy at Fire Tower apartments
Greenville renter says she’s being forced to move out because she used state COVID-19 funding
NC State graduate killed near campus
Candlelight vigil for Brandon Hardy
Candlelight vigil held for Brandon Hardy
Accidental shooting sends teenager to the hospital
Empty chairs pay tribute to plane crash victims.
Empty chairs at empty tables: plane victims honored at banquet

Latest News

ECU men’s basketball
ECU men’s basketball falls on shot at the horn at UCF
Austin Cindric celebrates on top of his car after winning the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race...
Cindric wins the Dayton 500
Carolina Hurricanes
Hurricanes grab sole possession of first place in their division with win over Pittsburgh
After walk-off homer taken away for time called, ECU baseball falls in extras