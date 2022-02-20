Advertisement

Washington Police Department breaks ground on new building

By Jackson Parrish
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 7:43 PM EST
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Washington Police announced the arrival of their new police station Saturday after their station suffered damage in 2018 from Hurricane Florence.

Now, the Washington police department finally has a permanent place to call home.

“The police are important in any community,” said retired police officer Stanley Friedman. “It’s good for the morality of the personnel and it’s for the morale of the city,”

That morale took a hit after the hurricane.

“It’s kind of nice to see that they’re getting upgrades they need, and I think this is a police department that’s going to be real helpful,” said Friedman.

The new building is located on the corner of 3rd and Bridges Streets, which will allow quicker access to the public.

Immediately after the flooding, the police department moved into a rental space.

“It’s not as bad as the old building was, because it gave us a little more space to operate out of,” said the Police and Fire Director Stacy Drakeford.

Drakeford remembers being caught off guard in 2018 when water entered the property in the middle of the night.

“About two o’clock in the morning on that night we had to relocate,” said Drakeford.

Hoping to settle down for good, this new property will be more than two time larger than their original home.

“Happy police officers are happy servers of the community,” said Friedman.

The new police department should be completed within the next two years.

