Non-profit organization brings four films to the big screen in Kill Devil Hills

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WITN) - The Bryan Cultural Series is bringing four films to the big screen for four Sundays in a row.

Dr. Chris Palestrant, Professor of Music Composition at Elizabeth City State University, picked four of his favorite classic films to be viewed on the silver screen.

The dates and movies being shown are:

The Adventures of Robin Hood on February 20

Swashbuckler on February 27

Enchanted April on March 6

Blade Runner on March 13

The movies will be shown at RC Kill Devil Hills Movies at 1800 N. Croatan Highway in Kill Devil Hills at 4 p.m. each Sunday. Movie tickets are selling for $10 per movie and can be purchased online at the RC Theater website.

For audience protection, the Bryan Cultural Series are only selling 100 tickets for the shows and encourages social distancing. Mask are required for audience members.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.