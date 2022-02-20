Large woods fire in Duplin Co, multiple crews responding

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Several Duplin, Wayne, and Lenoir County fire departments, as well as the North Carolina Forest Service, are fighting a large woods fire in the Pleasant Grove Community.

According to Duplin County Emergency Management, the fire is in the area of Alum Springs Road and Red Hill Road.

Duplin County manager Davis Brinson says the fire spread across approximately 40 acres of woods.

No injuries were reported and no structures were involved in the fire.

Also on the scene are supporting agencies including Duplin County Emergency Management and Fire Marshall’s Office, Duplin County Emergency Medical Services and the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials request that the public stays away from and avoids traveling through the area because of the large presence of emergency responders and heavy smoke.

Duplin County Emergency Management says smoke could linger for several days from this fire. Residents can expect low flying aircraft assisting the firefighting operation.

