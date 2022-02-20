Advertisement

Hurricanes grab sole possession of first place in their division with win over Pittsburgh

Canes 4, Pens 3
Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Hurricanes(Carolina Hurricanes)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 6:44 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Jesper Fast scored 9 seconds into the third period to break a tie, Sebastian Aho followed with his 22nd goal of the season and the Carolina Hurricanes edged the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 on Sunday to move into first place in the Metropolitan Division.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Jordan Staal also scored for Carolina, which never trailed in the first meeting of the season between the teams that entered the day tied atop perhaps the league’s most competitive division.

Sidney Crosby, Bryan Rust and Evan Rodrigues scored for Pittsburgh.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Legacy at Fire Tower apartments
Greenville renter says she’s being forced to move out because she used state COVID-19 funding
NC State graduate killed near campus
Candlelight vigil for Brandon Hardy
Candlelight vigil held for Brandon Hardy
Accidental shooting sends teenager to the hospital
Empty chairs pay tribute to plane crash victims.
Empty chairs at empty tables: plane victims honored at banquet

Latest News

After walk-off homer taken away for time called, ECU baseball falls in extras
North Pitt’s Jones completes undefeated season with individual state title
North Pitt’s Jones completes undefeated season with individual state title
Pepsi Sports Spotlight Raheem Jones North Pitt Senior Wrestler
North Pitt’s Jones completes undefeated season with individual state title
ECU baseball falls after walk-off home run taken away by umpires.
After walk-off homer taken away for time called, ECU baseball falls in extras