Two teenage plane crash victims funerals set for Sunday

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) -Two of the eight victims killed in last Sunday’s plane crash funerals are scheduled for Sunday.

15-year-old Noah Styron and Michael Daily Shephard are two of the four teens killed in the crash.

Their funerals are both set for Sunday.

Styron’s service will be officiated by Rev. Nelson Koonce at Cedar Island United Methodist Church at 2:00 p.m.

Styron’s service will also be streamed in the Atlantic Elementary School Auditorium and made available on his obituary page.

According to the funeral home’s website, Shephard’s celebration of life will be held at Atlantic Missionary Baptist Church. The time of the celebration was not shared on the website.

