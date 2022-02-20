Advertisement

Two teenage plane crash victims funerals set for Sunday

Noah Styron / Michael "Daily" Shepard
Noah Styron / Michael "Daily" Shepard(Carteret County Public School System)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 10:26 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) -Two of the eight victims killed in last Sunday’s plane crash funerals are scheduled for Sunday.

15-year-old Noah Styron and Michael Daily Shephard are two of the four teens killed in the crash.

Their funerals are both set for Sunday.

Styron’s service will be officiated by Rev. Nelson Koonce at Cedar Island United Methodist Church at 2:00 p.m.

Styron’s service will also be streamed in the Atlantic Elementary School Auditorium and made available on his obituary page.

According to the funeral home’s website, Shephard’s celebration of life will be held at Atlantic Missionary Baptist Church. The time of the celebration was not shared on the website.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Legacy at Fire Tower apartments
Greenville renter says she’s being forced to move out because she used state COVID-19 funding
Candlelight vigil for Brandon Hardy
Candlelight vigil held for Brandon Hardy
Accidental shooting sends teenager to the hospital
NC State graduate killed near campus
Grandchildren receive Congressional Gold Medal on grandfathers' behalf
Families receive Congressional Gold Medal on Marines’ behalf

Latest News

Empty chairs at empty tables: plane victims honored at banquet
Empty chairs pay tribute to plane crash victims.
Empty chairs at empty tables: plane victims honored at banquet
Officials dig the first bit of dirt to commence the start of the police department's...
Washington Police Department breaks ground on new building
Families receive Congressional Gold Medal on Marines’ behalf