Empty chairs at empty tables: plane victims honored at banquet

Empty chairs pay tribute to plane crash victims.
Empty chairs pay tribute to plane crash victims.(Tom Harrison)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 9:22 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WITN) - Eight empty chairs where saved at an empty table to honor the victims of a tragic plane crash off the coast of North Carolina.

The tribute was paid at a Cross Trail Outfitters youth benefit dinner in Plymouth, NC on Saturday evening.

In front of each seat was a photo of each victim of the crash. Decoy hunting ducks were scattered around the seats.

Funds raised from the banquet benefit the CTO Roanoke River Delta Chapter.

