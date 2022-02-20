Empty chairs at empty tables: plane victims honored at banquet

PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WITN) - Eight empty chairs where saved at an empty table to honor the victims of a tragic plane crash off the coast of North Carolina.

The tribute was paid at a Cross Trail Outfitters youth benefit dinner in Plymouth, NC on Saturday evening.

In front of each seat was a photo of each victim of the crash. Decoy hunting ducks were scattered around the seats.

Funds raised from the banquet benefit the CTO Roanoke River Delta Chapter.

