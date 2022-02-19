Advertisement

Public memorial service held for Cheslie Kryst, Charlotte native and Miss USA 2019

Cheslie Kryst was an accomplished Charlotte native who earned the title of Miss USA 2019 and was a champion for important causes.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 11:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A public memorial service was held Friday for Cheslie Kryst, an accomplished Charlotte native who earned the title of Miss USA 2019 and was an attorney and EXTRA correspondent.

Kryst died Jan. 30 at age 30. She was also an entrepreneur and a champion for important causes.

Her family hosted a public celebration of life at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, at Elevation Blakeney, 8835 Blakeney Professional Drive, Charlotte. The public was welcome to attend.

The family observed a private, invitation-only celebration prior to the public celebration, as they continue to ask the public to respect their privacy during this time.

In lieu of flowers, Cheslie’s mother April Simpkins is asking everyone to please make a donation to Dress for Success, an organization that was dear to Cheslie’s heart.

To donate, you can text a donation by sending MESSAGE: 4success TO: 41444 or go to Dress for Success Charlotte’s website.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a hotline for individuals in crisis or for those looking to help someone else. To speak with a certified listener, call 1-800-273-8255. Crisis Text Line is a texting service for emotional crisis support. To speak with a trained listener, text HELLO to 741741. It is free, available 24/7, and confidential.

