New NC maps sent to judges; plaintiffs offer alternatives

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - The North Carolina General Assembly has turned over to judges the redistricting maps lawmakers approved to replace boundaries struck down by the state Supreme Court this month.

Republican legislators had until late Friday to provide the latest set of plans for state House and Senate seats and for North Carolina’s U.S. House delegation.

Voters and advocacy groups that successfully sued over the maps provided their own alternate maps on Friday.

A panel of trial judges will now review the enacted districts and decide by Wednesday whether to adopt them or adopt new maps.

Candidate filing is supposed to resume Thursday.

