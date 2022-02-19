Advertisement

New NC maps sent to judges; plaintiffs offer alternatives

The North Carolina General Assembly
The North Carolina General Assembly(WBTV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 8:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - The North Carolina General Assembly has turned over to judges the redistricting maps lawmakers approved to replace boundaries struck down by the state Supreme Court this month.

Republican legislators had until late Friday to provide the latest set of plans for state House and Senate seats and for North Carolina’s U.S. House delegation.

Voters and advocacy groups that successfully sued over the maps provided their own alternate maps on Friday.

A panel of trial judges will now review the enacted districts and decide by Wednesday whether to adopt them or adopt new maps.

Candidate filing is supposed to resume Thursday.

