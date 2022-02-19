NC State graduate killed near campus

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A man who recently graduated from North Carolina State University was killed after being shot in a grocery store parking lot near campus, police said on Friday. The man who police say is responsible has not yet been arrested, according to authorities.

As WRAL reports, officers responded to the Food Lion parking lot near NC State’s campus around 7:35 p.m. Friday and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, officials said.

Michael Griffis was in the parking lot when he heard the shots.

“It was about six shots, a lot of shots,” said Griffis. “I was running for my life, I did not know what was going on. There were so many shots.”

Authorities said 22-year-old Cody McLaggan died as a result of his injuries shortly after being transported to a local hospital. The Raleigh Police Department said they were investigating his death as a homicide.

“Cody worked with my small grains breeding program as an undergraduate assistant for several years. A kind, friendly, hardworking young man,” said Dr. J Paul Murphy, a professor in crop and soil sciences.

McLaggan earned his bachelor’s degree in agricultural business management in December 2021, university representatives said.

The suspected shooter was on the run Friday night, but NC State University Police said there was no ongoing threat to campus.

However, the police and the crime scene tape makes students like Jimmy Sides think twice about their safety.

“This isn’t the first time there has been an act of violence here,” said Sides. “I have friends who have talked about taking extra precautions because of this.”

The man fled north on Method Road in a white vehicle. It is unknown if the suspect is also a student.

Anyone who believes they may be able to provide helpful information is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP.

