Meck County deputy injured during shootout in northeast Charlotte, suspect in custody

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office deputy was shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries in northeast Charlotte Saturday afternoon.

Deputy Dijon Whyms was conducting a traffic stop on Salome Church Road around 4:15 p.m. when the suspect, Aidan Cole Bryant fired multiple shots, striking Deputy Whyms.

Whyms returned fired, injuring the suspect. Both were transported to Atrium Health Main where the suspect is in custody.

Whyms is in stable condition. He’s been employed by MCSO since 2002.

Officials at Atrium Health where Deputy Whyms was transported (WBTV)

“Having been in this situation many times in my past career, it is more difficult to process as a leader. I am grateful for MEDIC, Charlotte Fire Department, CMPD, North Carolina Highway Patrol, Atrium Security and especially grateful for Officer Topper who administered a tourniquet to Deputy Whyms,” Sheriff Gary McFadden said. It gave me great comfort seeing my brothers uniting to support the sheriff’s office during this difficult time. I have spoken to Deputy Whyms and his family and he is in good spirits.”

More information will be provided when available.

