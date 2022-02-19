Advertisement

Groundbreaking for new police station happening in Washington

(WJHG)
By Tayvion Darden
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 7:51 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Washington Police Department is set to get a new building after it’s station was damaged during Hurricane Florence.

On February 14th, Washington City Council voted to buy a 3.7 acre lot for the new station. The lot will be on the corner of 3rd and Bridge Street and will be surrounded by a chain link fence.

The groundbreaking begins at 11 a.m. The department is currently operating in a temporary building in another town until construction is finished.

