Grandchildren to receive Congressional Gold Medal on grandfathers behalf

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 9:08 AM EST
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Grandchildren of the first Black Marines, known as Montford Point Marines are set to receive the country’s highest honor on their grandfathers behalf Saturday.

The ceremony is set to take place at Montford Point Marine Museum in Jacksonville at 1:00 p.m.

Organizers say two adult grandchildren of two of the first Black Marines will receive the Congressional Gold Medal during the ceremony.

