Advertisement

ECU expert weighs in on potential Russian invasion of Ukraine

Russia has massed about 150,000 troops east, north and south of Ukraine, sparking Western...
Russia has massed about 150,000 troops east, north and south of Ukraine, sparking Western concerns it was planning an assault. There have been no indications of a significant withdrawal of those forces.(Source: Russian Minister of Defense via CNN)
By Justin Lundy
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 8:36 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As tensions continue to swirl around Ukraine and a looming Russian invasion, Americans are wondering how it could affect them.

East Carolina University students are learning about the conflict, and amid the coronavirus pandemic, it is another thing, on top of many, to worry about.

Freshman Carly Burks says it’s impacting her family.

“I have family in the military myself and it’s kind of scary to wonder if I’ll see them again with all this happening,” Burks said.

According to ECU Political Science Professor Hanna Kassab, Russian President Vladimir Putin believes America is weak, especially after pulling troops out of Afghanistan.

“So Russia is seeing this as an excellent opportunity for it to ensure that Ukraine does not join NATO and that it doesn’t place U.S. missiles in Ukraine,” Kassab said.

Kassab believes the only impact American citizens would feel is an increase in gas prices. If Russia invades Ukraine, they could cut off gas flows to Europe and that would drive up global gas prices for months.

Kassab believes war breaking out is unlikely.

He says some of those options include sanctions on Russia.

Moscow has said it would pull back some of the 150,000 troops at the Ukraine border, but there are no signs that has happened.

President Biden says that in the event Russia does invade Ukraine, he would not send troops to rescue any American citizens in the country.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Noah Styron / Michael "Daily" Shepherd
First funeral arrangements announced for victims of Sunday’s plane crash
Teens feared lost who were on the plane that crashed off Carteret County
Carteret County suspends search, two bodies positively identified
Charlie Snow and Teen Rawls flew planes together for more than 20 years.
Long-time friend remembers Teen Rawls, pilot, husband, father
Teens feared lost who were on the plane that crashed off Carteret County
Two bodies positively identified in Carteret County plane crash
COVID-19 masks in schools.
Gov. Cooper wants schools and governments to end mask mandates

Latest News

Legacy at Fire Tower apartments
Greenville renter says she’s being forced to move out because she used state COVID-19 funding
Cheslie Kryst, a Charlotte native, won the Miss USA pageant back in 2019 as Miss North...
Public memorial service held for Cheslie Kryst, Charlotte native and Miss USA 2019
Woman's lease not renewed by landlord
Eastern Carolina superintendent honored for telehealth program
Eastern Carolina superintendent honored for telehealth program