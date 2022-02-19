Christian organizations host free clothing giveaway Saturday

RICHLANDS, N.C. (WITN) -Two Christian organizations are hosting a free clothing giveaway Saturday morning.

His Hands & Feet Outreach Ministry and Love Grace Mercy Church are hosting the event.

Organizers say they have all different sizes ranging from baby to adult.

The giveaway is located on Liberty Christian Academy, 215 Kinston Highway, Richlands.

