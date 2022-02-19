Advertisement

Christian organizations host free clothing giveaway Saturday

(source: WECT)
(source: WECT)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 10:02 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHLANDS, N.C. (WITN) -Two Christian organizations are hosting a free clothing giveaway Saturday morning.

His Hands & Feet Outreach Ministry and Love Grace Mercy Church are hosting the event.

Organizers say they have all different sizes ranging from baby to adult.

The giveaway is located on Liberty Christian Academy, 215 Kinston Highway, Richlands.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Legacy at Fire Tower apartments
Greenville renter says she’s being forced to move out because she used state COVID-19 funding
Noah Styron / Michael "Daily" Shepherd
First funeral arrangements announced for victims of Sunday’s plane crash
FILE - In this screen grab from video, former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter stands...
Kim Potter sentenced to 2 years in Daunte Wright’s death
Highway 11 crash
Highway 11 reopens after crash at Lenoir/Pitt county line
A vigil was held Tuesday night in Atlantic.
Morehead City church pledges to cover funeral expenses of all plane crash victims

Latest News

Groundbreaking for new police station happening in Washington
Grandchildren to receive Congressional Gold Medal on grandfathers behalf
Benefit ride to celebrate Black History Month happening on Saturday
Farmville Central boys and girls claim Eastern Plains Conference Tournament Titles