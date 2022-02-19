Advertisement

Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Snapping back to cool temps this weekend

Northwest winds are bringing cooler weather to ENC today and tomorrow
Charlie Ironmonger: WITN Meteorologist
Charlie Ironmonger: WITN Meteorologist
By Charlie Ironmonger
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 6:30 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - After a warm end to week, we turn back to February like temperatures today and tomorrow. Highs will reach into the upper 50s today and the low 50s tomorrow. Skies will stay sunny through the weekend, however there will be a weak front moving through late tonight. This will push the mercury down even more for Sunday but won’t bring any rain to the East. Winds today will blow in out of the west at 10 to 15 mph before calming down Sunday.

Warmer weather will make quite the comeback next week. Presidents Day will see highs in the mid 60s with the 70s coming in for the following two days. Rain will make a comeback as well. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday each feature a 30% chance of rain as two frontal systems try to cross the East. Because of the heat, thunderstorms will likely come in with the rain, however the severe weather threat remains low.

Saturday

Sunny and chilly with a high of 58. Wind: WNW 10 G 15.

Sunday

Sunny with a high of 52. Wind: NE 10 G 15.

Presidents Day

Partly sunny and mild. High 68. Wind: SW 5-10

