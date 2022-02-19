Candlelight vigil held for Brandon Hardy

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A candlelight vigil was held Friday evening for a man who was shot on New Year’s Day

Family and friends gathered at Brandon Hardy’s grave in Homestead Memorial Gardens and said words and sang songs in remembrance.

The 38-year-old Hardy was killed on New Year’s Day on Alvin Road outside of Grimesland. The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released a report on the circumstances surrounding his death. People who have protested for more answers and sought the U.S. Justice Department to investigate maintain that there is more to the story.

Protestors have marched several times calling for justice for Hardy. The case is currently with the Pitt County district attorney.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.