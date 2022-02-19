Advertisement

Candlelight vigil held for Brandon Hardy

Candlelight vigil for Brandon Hardy
Candlelight vigil for Brandon Hardy(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 9:46 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A candlelight vigil was held Friday evening for a man who was shot on New Year’s Day

Family and friends gathered at Brandon Hardy’s grave in Homestead Memorial Gardens and said words and sang songs in remembrance.

The 38-year-old Hardy was killed on New Year’s Day on Alvin Road outside of Grimesland. The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released a report on the circumstances surrounding his death. People who have protested for more answers and sought the U.S. Justice Department to investigate maintain that there is more to the story.

Protestors have marched several times calling for justice for Hardy. The case is currently with the Pitt County district attorney.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Noah Styron / Michael "Daily" Shepherd
First funeral arrangements announced for victims of Sunday’s plane crash
Teens feared lost who were on the plane that crashed off Carteret County
Carteret County suspends search, two bodies positively identified
Charlie Snow and Teen Rawls flew planes together for more than 20 years.
Long-time friend remembers Teen Rawls, pilot, husband, father
Teens feared lost who were on the plane that crashed off Carteret County
Two bodies positively identified in Carteret County plane crash
COVID-19 masks in schools.
Gov. Cooper wants schools and governments to end mask mandates

Latest News

Cheslie Kryst, a Charlotte native, won the Miss USA pageant back in 2019 as Miss North...
Public memorial service held for Cheslie Kryst, Charlotte native and Miss USA 2019
Two wooden arches over a pedestrian bridge in Hickory collapsed overnight.
Pair of recently raised wooden arches collapse over pedestrian bridge in Hickory
Rodeo fundraiser being held this weekend for Old Ford Fire Department
Rodeo fundraiser being held this weekend for Old Ford Fire Department
ECU expert weighs in on potential Russian invasion of Ukraine
ECU expert weighs in on potential Russian invasion of Ukraine