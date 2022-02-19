Benefit ride to celebrate Black History Month happening on Saturday

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Boneyard Harley-Davidson is celebrating Black History Month by hosting a benefit ride on Saturday.

Live music, food trucks and rides will be featured at the event.

Proceeds will go to P.S. Jones African American Education Museum in Washington.

Registration for the ride is from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on 2300 Elaines Way in Winterville.

