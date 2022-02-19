Advertisement

After walk-off homer taken away for time called, ECU baseball falls in extras

By Eric Gullickson
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 6:39 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU baseball suffered its 2nd straight loss to start the season falling to Bryant 5-4 in 10 innings on Saturday at Clark-LeClair Stadium.

Justin Wilcoxen’s walk-off solo home run to right. The Pirates celebrated what looked like a walk-off win. The umpires got together and claimed time had been called before the home run. They took it off the board. Cliff Godwin got tossed after they took it away.

The Pirates did hold multiple leads in the game. Alec Makarewicz singled in to put ECU up 1-0 in the first.

Bryant did tie it but ECU starter Jake Kuchmaner threw 6 solid innings allowing just 1 run on 4 hits with 8 strike outs.

The Pirates would retake the lead in the 6th on a sac fly and get insurance in the 7th when Zach Agnos drove in Ben Newton to lead 3-1.

Bryant came back and tied it again in the 8th.

The Bulldogs would score on an error and a double in the 10th. Makarewicz would hit a solo shot in the 10th but not to be. ECU comes up just a little bit short.

