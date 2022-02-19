Accidental shooting sends teenager to the hospital

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) -Police are encouraging firearm owners to remember safety tips following a shooting that sent one teenager to the hospital.

Officials say police went out to a shooting with injury call on the 100th block of Camellia Court early Saturday morning around 12:40 a.m.

When officers got there, they found a 16-year-old with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken to Vidant Medical Center with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Another young person hurt his finger in the incident too.

The preliminary investigation found the firearm was not stored properly inside the home which resulted in an accidental shooting.

According to police, they took the firearm and are continuing to investigate the events that lead up to the discharge.

Once the investigation is complete, criminal charges may be pending.

In light of this incident, police are reminding the public to practice safe firearm storage.

Police recommend the following tips:

• Utilize trigger locks and firearm cable locks to prevent accidental discharges

• Store firearms in a gun safe, gun vault, or other lockable containers in your home

• Do not leave firearms inside vehicles unsecured. If you must leave the firearm inside a vehicle, place it inside a lockable container (trunk, glove box, etc.)

Officers say the department provides citizens gun locks upon request.

