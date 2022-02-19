10th Ranked ECU Baseball drops season opener to Bryant

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The ECU baseball team dropped its season opener to Bryant on Friday 10-2 at Clark-LeClair Stadium.

The Pirates got in a huge 7-0 hole and were unable to climb out of it.

Carter Cunningham had the first hit of the season for the Pirates with a triple in the first.

Jacob Jenkins-Cowart drove in the first run of the season for ECU and Ryder Giles scores the Pirates first run of the year.

Garrett Saylor took the loss. He went 4 innings allowing 4 runs on 4 hits with 5 strike outs.

The Pirates used 8 pitchers in the loss. They face Bryant again tomorrow at 2 PM.

