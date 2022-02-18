Whitakers man to serve 12 1/2 years in prison for armed drug trafficking

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - A Whitakers man was sentenced Friday to 12 1/2 years in prison for armed drug trafficking.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 42-year-old Tony Pittman will also have three years of supervised release for the charges of distribution of a quantity of heroin and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Federal prosecutors say court documents show Pittman was indicted on June 23rd of last year with distribution of a quantity of fentanyl and a quantity of cocaine case (crack), distribution of a quantity of heroin (two counts), and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Pittman pleaded guilty to the latter two counts.

Prosecutors say that in May of 2020, the Nash County Sheriff’s Office found out Pittman was distributing controlled substances in Rocky Mount. Over the next few months, deputies investigated and from May through September of that year, a confidential source made controlled purchases of fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, and crack from Pittman. Pittman also sold a .22 caliber revolver to the source.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says on July 13th, 2021, Pittman tried to escape officers attempting to arrest him and tried to attack an officer with a broom handle.

Prosecutors say information from sources shows Pittman was held responsible for distributing more than 4 pounds of heroin, more than four pounds of cocaine, more than one and a half pounds of crack, and a quantity of fentanyl.

