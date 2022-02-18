Traffic backed up on Highway 11 due to crash

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Traffic is backed up on Highway 11 at the Lenoir-Pitt County line following a wreck.

The Highway Patrol says the crash happened in the northbound lane around 8:20 a.m. Officials say one lane is closed near Creek Road.

Witnesses tell us traffic was at a standstill for some time, but is slowly moving again. Photographs from the crash site show one car with significant front end damage.

WITN has reached out to the trooper investigating to get more information into what happened.

