Three men arrested for vehicle break-ins in La Grange area

Jamaronte Jones / Keith Bizzell (no photo of Makel Sutton available)
Jamaronte Jones / Keith Bizzell (no photo of Makel Sutton available)(Lenoir County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 6:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Three men have been arrested for break-ins in the La Grange area last week.

The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office says that on the nights of Jan. 10th and Jan. 11th, many vehicle break-ins were reported to the Lenoir, Wayne, and Greene counties’ sheriff’s offices.

Deputies say Jamaronte Jones, of La Grange, was arrested on Friday by the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office. Keith Bizzell, of La Grange, was arrested by the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office last Friday.

We’re told Makel Sutton was arrested by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

All three were charged with the following:

  • 32 counts of felony breaking or entering a motor vehicle
  • 13 counts of felony larceny of a firearm
  • 11 counts of felony conspiracy
  • 5 felony counts of larceny of a motor vehicle
  • 1 count of misdemeanor larceny

Jones was jailed under a $491,250 secured bond. Bizzell was jailed under a $142,500 secured bond. Sutton was jailed under a $100,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

