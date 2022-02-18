Advertisement

Teenager fatally shot in Halifax County

Fatal shooting generic
Fatal shooting generic(WALB)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 9:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are investigating after a teenager was fatally shot in Weldon.

Halifax County deputies say 19-year-old Ja’eid Watson was shot on Thursday around 10:20 a.m. Officials say the shooting happened on Sycamore Street near E. 9th Street.

No arrests have been made in the case. If you have any information, call the sheriff’s office at 252-583-8201 or Halifax County Crimestoppers at 252-583-4444.

