Advertisement

Teen in critical condition after Goldsboro shooting

goldsboro police investigation
goldsboro police investigation(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 1:45 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Goldsboro police say an 18-year-old was shot on Thursday and is in critical condition.

The Goldsboro Police Department says at about 3:50 p.m., officers responded to 607 Stronach Ave. where they saw a victim, Tyghjeri Jones, of Goldsboro, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the stomach.

Police say Jones was taken to Wayne UNC Healthcare and later flown to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville. He is listed in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Noah Styron / Michael "Daily" Shepherd
First funeral arrangements announced for victims of Sunday’s plane crash
Teens feared lost who were on the plane that crashed off Carteret County
Carteret County suspends search, two bodies positively identified
Charlie Snow and Teen Rawls flew planes together for more than 20 years.
Long-time friend remembers Teen Rawls, pilot, husband, father
Teens feared lost who were on the plane that crashed off Carteret County
Two bodies positively identified in Carteret County plane crash
COVID-19 masks in schools.
Gov. Cooper wants schools and governments to end mask mandates

Latest News

Gargoyle stolen from Winterville home
Gargoyle stolen from Winterville home, police looking for thief
Maury Correctional Institution
Maury Correctional inmate dies after testing positive for COVID-19
Highway Patrol continues to investigate woman hit by Kinston police cruiser
Kinston man serious hurt after being hit by vehicle