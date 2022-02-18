Teen in critical condition after Goldsboro shooting

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Goldsboro police say an 18-year-old was shot on Thursday and is in critical condition.

The Goldsboro Police Department says at about 3:50 p.m., officers responded to 607 Stronach Ave. where they saw a victim, Tyghjeri Jones, of Goldsboro, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the stomach.

Police say Jones was taken to Wayne UNC Healthcare and later flown to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville. He is listed in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

