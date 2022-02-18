Advertisement

Saving Graces: Connie Sue

Connie Sue
Connie Sue(Saving Graces 4 Felines)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 7:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s featured pet from Saving Graces 4 Felines is Connie Sue.

Connie Sue is sweet, affectionate and full of life and energy. Volunteers say Connie Sue enjoys lots of lap time with her foster mom. She will do well in a home with other cats, dogs and children. They say she is the perfect princess to add to your home.

Saving Graces will meet potential adopters at PetSmart by appointment. The adoption fee is $95 in cash and a good vet reference is required. All adoptable cats are spayed or neutered before adoption is finalized. They have been tested for feline leukemia and FIV, are up to date on vaccines and have been treated for worms and fleas. They have also been micro-chipped.

