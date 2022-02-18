Rodeo fundraiser being held this weekend for Old Ford Fire Department

MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A rodeo event will be held this weekend for the first time since the pandemic began.

All proceeds of the Old Ford Fire Department Rodeo will go to the Old Ford Volunteer Fire Department, helping the department buy equipment and make payments on a new fire truck.

Members of the fire department say the rodeo is a huge fundraiser for them.

“It is a big helper for us, it is our major fundraiser every year. This is our 28th season of doing this, it’s what pays the bills,” Johnny Williams, Old Ford Volunteer Fire Department assistant chief says.

Williams says Friday night’s show at 8:00 and Saturday’s show at 1:00 have not sold out yet, but there will only be a small number of tickets available.

Tickets can be bought at the Senator Bob Martin Eastern Agricultural Center

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.