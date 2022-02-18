Advertisement

Raleigh, Wake County ending indoor mask mandates next week

Mask mandate lifted
Mask mandate lifted(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina’s capital and its surrounding county will end their broad indoor mask requirements within stores and other public places later this month.

Friday’s decision covers the city of Raleigh, several other municipalities within Wake County and the county’s unincorporated areas.

It comes a day after Gov. Roy Cooper encouraged local governments and school systems to end mask mandates.

COVID-19 case and hospitalization rates are falling as the surge involving the omicron variant has ebbed.

Apex, Cary and other Wake County already don’t have mask mandates.

The Wake County school system says it also anticipates it will soon end mask requirements for students and staff.

