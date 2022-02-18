Advertisement

Phillip’s Weather Trivia: What weather is caused by air pressure changes?

You hear of high pressure and low pressure, but what do pressure changes cause
By Phillip Williams
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 3:01 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - High pressure and low pressure weather systems bring us a variety of weather. What weather is made between these weather systems? What happens when air pressure changes?

Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Feb 18
Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Feb 18(WITN)

I can help you rule out one answer. A pressure change will not make only high humidity. Sometimes it brings low humidity as well, so rule out answer C. Make your selection and see below.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer Feb 18
Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer Feb 18(WITN)

Wind is made by a change is air pressure. Think of high pressure as air sinking down on the Earth while low pressure is air rising from the surface. In between these areas, the wind must blow to replace air leaving and going up. Since the Earth rotates, air doesn’t blow directly from high pressure to low pressure, but curves out from high pressure and into low pressure. The larger the pressure difference, the greater the wind. For example the eyewall of hurricane has very low pressure, so wind blows in rapidly between the higher pressure outside of the hurricane and the inner core eyewall. - Phillip Williams

