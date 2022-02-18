The Oakwood School debuts Matilda this weekend

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Oakwood School is getting ready to open the curtains on its first musical in three years.

Matilda the Musical will debut this weekend. The show is made up of a cast and crew of about 40 students in grades 6-12.

Musical Director Erin Scully says they haven’t been able perform a musical in three years due to the pandemic, so it’s been a long time coming.

“The students and parents involved have worked so hard. You’re going to see amazing costumes, great dancing and some really awesome singing,” said Scully.

Opening night is on Saturday, February 19 and performances run through Monday, February 21. The show times and dates are as follows:

Saturday 2/19 7 pm

Sunday 2/20 at 2pm and 7pm

Monday 2/21 at 7pm

Tickets are $5 for students and $10 for adults and can be purchased online or at the door. The performance will take place at the school located at 4000 MacGregor Downs Road in Greenville.

