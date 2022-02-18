Advertisement

The Oakwood School debuts Matilda this weekend

Matilda the Musical
Matilda the Musical(The Oakwood School)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 8:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Oakwood School is getting ready to open the curtains on its first musical in three years.

Matilda the Musical will debut this weekend. The show is made up of a cast and crew of about 40 students in grades 6-12.

Musical Director Erin Scully says they haven’t been able perform a musical in three years due to the pandemic, so it’s been a long time coming.

“The students and parents involved have worked so hard. You’re going to see amazing costumes, great dancing and some really awesome singing,” said Scully.

Opening night is on Saturday, February 19 and performances run through Monday, February 21. The show times and dates are as follows:

  • Saturday 2/19 7 pm
  • Sunday 2/20 at 2pm and 7pm
  • Monday 2/21 at 7pm

Tickets are $5 for students and $10 for adults and can be purchased online or at the door. The performance will take place at the school located at 4000 MacGregor Downs Road in Greenville.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teens feared lost who were on the plane that crashed off Carteret County
Carteret County suspends search, two bodies positively identified
Noah Styron / Michael "Daily" Shepherd
First funeral arrangements announced for victims of Sunday’s plane crash
Teens feared lost who were on the plane that crashed off Carteret County
Two bodies positively identified in Carteret County plane crash
Charlie Snow and Teen Rawls flew planes together for more than 20 years.
Long-time friend remembers Teen Rawls, pilot, husband, father
COVID-19 masks in schools.
Gov. Cooper wants schools and governments to end mask mandates

Latest News

Charlie Snow and Teen Rawls flew planes together for more than 20 years.
Long-time friend remembers Teen Rawls, pilot, husband, father
Old Ford Rodeo
Old Ford Rodeo raises money for volunteer fire department
Rural Health Symposium
Rural Health Symposium happening next week
Pray For Down East sign held at vigil for those feared lost in plane crash
Vigil held for those feared lost in Carteret County plane crash