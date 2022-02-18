No charges against deputy who shot Duplin County man on Christmas Day

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Duplin County District Attorney Ernie Lee says the bodycam footage of a Duplin County deputy who shot a man in self-defense backs up the deputy’s version of events.

Lee says he determined the shooting of 84-year-old Jimmy Bland was “justified to protect the safety and life of the Duplin County deputy as the threat appeared to the deputy.”

WITN reported that on Christmas Day, a Duplin County Sheriff’s Office deputy shot and wounded 84-year-old Jimmy Bland after Bland approached the deputy with a rifle. The SBI investigated the case.

Lee says he learned that the deputy responded to Rose Hill because Edward Bland, the son of Jimmy Bland, was being shot at by his father. When the deputy found Jimmy Bland on a dirt road nearby, Jimmy Bland approached him and the deputy shouted to him to drop the gun. When Jimmy Bland refused, the deputy shot 12 times, hitting Jimmy Bland in the upper left leg.

The district attorney says the twelve shots were reasonable to neutralize the threat perceived by the deputy.

Lee says warrants have been secured by the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office against Jimmy Bland for various assault offenses, and those charges are pending.

