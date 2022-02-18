New Bern man pleads guilty to heroin trafficking

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A man convicted of trafficking heroin will serve up to ten years in state prison after a guilty plea in Craven County.

Tinnius Bell, of New Bern, pled guilty to trafficking heroin, possession with intent to sell or deliver heroin, and identity theft.

The District Attorney’s Office said in addition to the prison term, the 35-year-old Bell was ordered to pay a $50,000 fine and forfeit $1,365 in drug proceeds.

Bell was arrested in September 2020 after he was stopped by New Bern police. They say he gave police a paper copy of someone else’s driver’s license.

Officers say they recognized the man and took him into custody on an outstanding warrant. A K9 then searched the vehicle where a combination of heroin and fentanyl was found, along with a small amount of meth, and other paraphernalia.

