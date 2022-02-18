Advertisement

New Bern man pleads guilty to heroin trafficking

Tinnius Bell
Tinnius Bell(Craven County District Attorney's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 11:32 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A man convicted of trafficking heroin will serve up to ten years in state prison after a guilty plea in Craven County.

Tinnius Bell, of New Bern, pled guilty to trafficking heroin, possession with intent to sell or deliver heroin, and identity theft.

The District Attorney’s Office said in addition to the prison term, the 35-year-old Bell was ordered to pay a $50,000 fine and forfeit $1,365 in drug proceeds.

Bell was arrested in September 2020 after he was stopped by New Bern police. They say he gave police a paper copy of someone else’s driver’s license.

Officers say they recognized the man and took him into custody on an outstanding warrant. A K9 then searched the vehicle where a combination of heroin and fentanyl was found, along with a small amount of meth, and other paraphernalia.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teens feared lost who were on the plane that crashed off Carteret County
Carteret County suspends search, two bodies positively identified
Noah Styron / Michael "Daily" Shepherd
First funeral arrangements announced for victims of Sunday’s plane crash
Teens feared lost who were on the plane that crashed off Carteret County
Two bodies positively identified in Carteret County plane crash
Charlie Snow and Teen Rawls flew planes together for more than 20 years.
Long-time friend remembers Teen Rawls, pilot, husband, father
COVID-19 masks in schools.
Gov. Cooper wants schools and governments to end mask mandates

Latest News

Kinston man serious hurt after being hit by vehicle
Highway 11 crash
Highway 11 reopens after crash at Lenoir/Pitt county line
Goldsboro teen killed after being hit by a vehicle
Goldsboro teen killed after being hit by a vehicle
Matilda: The Musical Coming to ENC
Matilda: The Musical Coming to ENC