Maury Correctional inmate dies after testing positive for COVID-19

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A Maury Correctional Institution inmate died Thursday night at a hospital after testing positive for COVID-19 last month.

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety says the man, in his early 60s, had preexisting medical conditions and was unvaccinated. He tested positive for the virus on Jan. 26th and was hospitalized on Feb. 2nd.

DPS says due to his family’s right to privacy and the confidentiality of prison offender records, it will not identify the man. The department does say an initial review indicates that COVID-19 was likely the cause or at least a contributing factor in his death. The final determination will be made by the North Carolina Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Records from the DPS say the man was the 58th North Carolina inmate to die from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, but the first at MCI. Greene Correctional has had three COVID-19 deaths, and Nash Correctional and Neuse Correctional have each had four.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.