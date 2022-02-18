Kinston’s Dixon commits to Winston-Salem State men’s basketball program

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A special event held Thursday at Kinston high school as boys basketball star Jeremy Dixon announced he will continue his career next year at division-II Winston-Salem State University.

“The love, the family, the culture there it’s always been somewhere I wanted to go. So, when they started recruiting me it was like bread and butter there. It just kinda clicked,” says Kinston senior Jeremy Dixon, “I was kinda anxious, kinda stressful cause you play out there to get offers and do all this stuff. Now I can just play. Go out there and have fun and get wins with my team.”

