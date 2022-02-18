Advertisement

Kinston’s Dixon commits to Winston-Salem State men’s basketball program

“It’s always been somewhere I wanted to go”
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 9:23 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A special event held Thursday at Kinston high school as boys basketball star Jeremy Dixon announced he will continue his career next year at division-II Winston-Salem State University.

“The love, the family, the culture there it’s always been somewhere I wanted to go. So, when they started recruiting me it was like bread and butter there. It just kinda clicked,” says Kinston senior Jeremy Dixon, “I was kinda anxious, kinda stressful cause you play out there to get offers and do all this stuff. Now I can just play. Go out there and have fun and get wins with my team.”

We will have more with Dixon coming up Tuesday night in our Pepsi Sports Spotlight feature.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teens feared lost who were on the plane that crashed off Carteret County
Carteret County suspends search, two bodies positively identified
Teens on plane that crashed near Outer Banks
UPDATE: Sheriff says fuselage found, remains recovered
Teens on plane that crashed near Outer Banks
Coast Guard suspends search for plane crash victims
FlightAware released the flight path of the plane involved in Carteret County plane crash.
Flight data shows erratic path in Carteret County plane crash
(L-R) Circe Baez, Alexis Morales
“Pink Lady Bandit” gets federal prison time for Ayden bank heist

Latest News

unc tar heels logo
No. 24 UNC women take down No. 3 Louisville 66-65
ECU baseball is set to open its season on Friday at home.
ECU baseball ready to play after preseason full of hype
Winston-Salem state basketball commit
Kinston’s Dixon commits to Winston-Salem State men’s basketball program
ECU baseball opener
ECU baseball ready to play after preseason full of hype