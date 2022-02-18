Advertisement

Kinston man serious hurt after being hit by vehicle

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 11:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A Kinston man was seriously injured Thursday night when he was hit by a car.

Kinston police say it happened around 6:45 p.m. at South Queen Street near Shine Street.

They say a vehicle headed north on Queen Street was making a left turn onto Shine when it struck Reggie Fordham. Officers say the 63-year-old man was attempting to cross Queen Street and was in the turn lane when the accident happened.

Fordham was taken to Vidant Medical Center where he’s in serious condition.

Police say no charges have been filed yet against the driver of the vehicle.

It was the second pedestrian hit in Kinston on Thursday.

Less than three hours earlier a Kinston police cruiser hit a woman at the intersection of Washington Avenue and Dr. MLK Jr. Boulevard. The Highway Patrol is investigating that mishap.

