Keselowski leads Jack Roush back to Daytona’s victory lane

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) - Brad Keselowski has won his first race as owner of his team. Keselowski drove his new No. 6 Ford to a win in one of the duel 150-mile qualifying races for the Daytona 500.

It was his first win since he bought into Jack Roush’s organization and is now part owner of rebranded Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing. A last-lap pass got a team owned by Floyd Mayweather Jr. into the race. The Money Team Racing earned a spot in the Daytona 500 with driver Kaz Grala.

Chris Buescher took the second race when leader Joey Logano got wiped out in a crash. Defending Daytona 500 winner Michael McDowell took second and Harrison Burton third.

Greg Biffle claimed the final spot in Sunday’s race with a 13th-place finish. He eliminated Timmy Hill, who came in 20th.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.