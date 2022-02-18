Advertisement

Keselowski leads Jack Roush back to Daytona’s victory lane

Buescher takes 2nd duel as the field gets set for Daytona 500
(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 11:45 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) - Brad Keselowski has won his first race as owner of his team. Keselowski drove his new No. 6 Ford to a win in one of the duel 150-mile qualifying races for the Daytona 500.

It was his first win since he bought into Jack Roush’s organization and is now part owner of rebranded Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing. A last-lap pass got a team owned by Floyd Mayweather Jr. into the race. The Money Team Racing earned a spot in the Daytona 500 with driver Kaz Grala.

Chris Buescher took the second race when leader Joey Logano got wiped out in a crash. Defending Daytona 500 winner Michael McDowell took second and Harrison Burton third.

Greg Biffle claimed the final spot in Sunday’s race with a 13th-place finish. He eliminated Timmy Hill, who came in 20th.

