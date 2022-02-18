Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Cold front to blow in cooler air Friday afternoon

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A cold front is moving through Eastern North Carolina today. The showers are moving offshore and northwest winds will lower temps through Friday afternoon. Skies will be clearing from west to east through the day as well. With clear skies tonight, lows will dip to the low 30s by sunrise Saturday.

Sunshine will rule over the weekend with cool highs in the mid to upper 50s both days. The breeze will be lighter with gusts just up to 15mph. We’ll be watching for more rain chances into the second half of next week with temps warming back into the 70s.

Friday

Windy with rain leaving. Skies clearing through the afternoon. High of 70 in the morning then dropping into the 50s by late afternoon. Wind: SW/NW 10-20.

Saturday

Sunny and chilly with a high of 58. Wind: WNW 10 G 15.

Sunday

Sunny with a high of 56. Wind: NE 10 G 15.

Presidents Day

Partly sunny and mild. High 68. Wind: SW 5-10

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.