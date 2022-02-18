Advertisement

Hornets fall in double overtime to Heat

Miami 111, Charlotte 107
This season, the Hornets are paying tribute to the franchise’s most iconic moments, compiling a...
This season, the Hornets are paying tribute to the franchise’s most iconic moments, compiling a “mixtape” of each franchise’s “greatest hits” through the design of the City Edition uniform.(Charlotte Hornets)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 11:27 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Kyle Lowry scored 12 of his 25 points after regulation and the Miami Heat entered the All-Star break tied for the Eastern Conference lead, rallying to beat the Charlotte Hornets 111-107 in double overtime Thursday night.

Duncan Robinson added 21 points for Miami, and Jimmy Butler overcame a horrendous shooting night to make clutch jumpers in the second overtime period to finish with 15 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists. Miami has won six of their last seven games, tying the Chicago Bulls for the best record in the East at 38-21.

Miles Bridges had 29 points and 11 rebounds for Charlotte, and LaMelo Ball added 14 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds before fouling out in the second overtime.

