Highway Patrol investigating collision with pedestrian and Kinston Police car

(MGN Online)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 7:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -Kinston Police say the Highway Patrol is investigating after one of their cars was involved in a collision with a pedestrian.

Police say around 4:00 p.m. Thursday a marked City of Kinston Police car was in the intersection of Washington Ave turning south on Dr. MLK Jr. Boulevard when a 28-year-old female walked out into the path of the vehicle.

The two collided and the female was transported to UNC Lenoir to be checked for injuries.

