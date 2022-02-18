Advertisement

Highway Patrol continues to investigate woman hit by Kinston police cruiser

(MGN Online)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 12:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Highway Patrol says it is continuing to investigate a crash that involved a Kinston police cruiser and a woman crossing the street.

The accident happened around 4:00 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Washington Avenue and Dr. MLK Jr. Boulevard.

Troopers say 28-year-old Rahkeya Johnson, of Kinston, wasn’t injured but was taken to UNC Lenoir Health Care to be checked out.

They say the woman stepped off the curb into the path of the cruiser which was turning south on MLK when the crash happened.

The Highway Patrol said there was no damage to the police cruiser.

