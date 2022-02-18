Advertisement

Goldsboro teen killed after being hit by a vehicle

(MGN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 10:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) -Goldsboro Police say a teenager is dead after being hit by a vehicle.

It happened around 6:35 p.m. Thursday in the area of the 700 block of Corporate Drive.

Officers found the victim in the grass median between Corporate Drive and US Highway 70 East suffering from apparent injuries related to being struck by a vehicle.

The victim, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead by Wayne County EMS shortly after their arrival.

Police say at this time, no charges are being filed against the driver who they say remained on scene after the collision and made the initial 911 call for assistance.

The incident is still under investigation.

