Gargoyle stolen from Winterville home, police looking for thief

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Winterville Police Department is asking for help finding a gargoyle that was stolen from a home, as well as the thief themselves.

Police say the gargoyle door knocker was taken from a home on the block of 2700 Church Street sometime between November 2021 and February 2022.

We’re told the gargoyle is about two feet tall and is made of cast iron. It is valued at about $1,200, but police say it is priceless to the owner.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Winterville Police Department at 252-756-1105 or the Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777.

