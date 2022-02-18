Advertisement

Gargoyle stolen from Winterville home, police looking for thief

Gargoyle stolen from Winterville home
Gargoyle stolen from Winterville home(Winterville Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 1:34 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Winterville Police Department is asking for help finding a gargoyle that was stolen from a home, as well as the thief themselves.

Police say the gargoyle door knocker was taken from a home on the block of 2700 Church Street sometime between November 2021 and February 2022.

We’re told the gargoyle is about two feet tall and is made of cast iron. It is valued at about $1,200, but police say it is priceless to the owner.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Winterville Police Department at 252-756-1105 or the Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Noah Styron / Michael "Daily" Shepherd
First funeral arrangements announced for victims of Sunday’s plane crash
Teens feared lost who were on the plane that crashed off Carteret County
Carteret County suspends search, two bodies positively identified
Charlie Snow and Teen Rawls flew planes together for more than 20 years.
Long-time friend remembers Teen Rawls, pilot, husband, father
Teens feared lost who were on the plane that crashed off Carteret County
Two bodies positively identified in Carteret County plane crash
COVID-19 masks in schools.
Gov. Cooper wants schools and governments to end mask mandates

Latest News

Maury Correctional Institution
Maury Correctional inmate dies after testing positive for COVID-19
Highway Patrol continues to investigate woman hit by Kinston police cruiser
Kinston man serious hurt after being hit by vehicle
Tinnius Bell
New Bern man pleads guilty to heroin trafficking