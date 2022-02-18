Funeral arrangements beginning to be announced for victims of Sunday’s plane crash

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Funeral arrangements are being announced as those who died in Sunday’s plane crash off the coast of Carteret County are positively identified.

The Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City has announced services for Noah Styron, while they are pending for Michael “Daily” Shepherd.

Noah’s funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, February 20th at Cedar Island United Methodist Church.

The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., Saturday, February 19th at Cedar Island United Methodist Church.

The service will be live-streamed at Atlantic Elementary School Auditorium and will also be available on Noah’s obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website.

A private interment will take place at a later date at the Ronald and Becky Goodwin Memorial Family Cemetery.

The funeral home says services will be announced for a celebration of Michael Daily’s life which will be held at Atlantic Missionary Baptist Church.

